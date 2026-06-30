Brendan Sorsby drops fight with NFL, will enter 2027 draft

And now, at last, the Brendan Sorsby saga that occupied so much of our air space* is at an end. For now. We think.

(* Hard to believe, but Judge Ken Curry granted Sorsby's injunction and kicked off this whole firestorm just three weeks ago Monday.)

On Tuesday, the former Indiana, Cincinnati, and would-be Texas Tech quarterback announced in a social media post he will not pursue a legal fight with the NFL and instead sit out the 2026 season and prepare for the 2027 NFL Draft while spending the interim time focusing on his recovery. "I did not have control of my gambling problem and it took getting caught for me to realize that, but it was truly the best thing that could have happened to me," Sorsby said. "Because of this, I have been able to get the help I need and fully focus on my recovery."

Brendan Sorsby statement. Here’s hoping that taking a year off from football will truly be the best thing for him. pic.twitter.com/P7qXJqMdwm — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) June 30, 2026

In a subsequent memo, the NFL announced to its teams that Sorsby holds a "Draft Eligible" designation, and thus cannot be signed as a free agent, but the league reserves the right to conduct further investigations and to levy a suspension against him once he is drafted next spring.

The memo sent today to all NFL teams lets them know officially that Brendan Sorsby has decided not to pursue litigation and will prepare for the 2027 Draft.



The NFL will not discipline him for currently-known prior misconduct, but it retains the right to investigate Sorsby’s… https://t.co/fcGpaw8u0A — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 30, 2026

And so now that Sorsby is standing down in his possible fight to force the NFL to allow him in -- which would be the ultimate "win the battle, lose the war" move, if it was even successful -- it would be a surprise that, barring any criminal charges or further revelations, the NFL rendered any further judgment against him next spring.

Remember, even if Sorsby successfully sued his way onto the field, that victory would have brought about an even bigger challenge than recovering from his gambling addiction. He would have been under immense pressure -- from the public, from opposing fans, from himself to deliver for Texas Tech. There's a pretty good chance such pressure would have negatively affected his performance, which in turn would have further damaged his mental health, and on the carousel turns. Now, Sorsby can lay low, focus on his recovery, and pursue a professional career out of the limelight.