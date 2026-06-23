NFL declines to hold supplemental draft for Brendan Sorsby

When Brendan Sorsby and Texas Tech folded their cards and announced the quarterback would attempt to enter the NFL's supplemental draft, whose deadline to enter was Monday, it was noted that Sorsby was not eligible at the time. You see, to be eligible for the supplemental draft, one had to be ineligible to play in college football and, well, that was the whole reason for the mess that engulfed Texas Tech and all of college football in the early part of the month. Once the decision was made, it was assumed Sorsby's legal team would withdraw its lawsuit against the NCAA (and it has since done so), thereby making him ineligible in the NCAA once again.

It was never a thought that the NFL would decline to let Sorsby participate in the supplemental draft, but that's exactly what happened.

The NFL informed Sorsby on Tuesday that it has the sole discretion on whether or not to offer a supplemental draft each given year, and it is declining to do so this year. The move is effectively a 1-year suspension rendered by the NFL of a player not yet in the NFL, which is the same punishment Sorsby would have received had he not attempted to turn pro.

Ferazani wrote to Sorsby in closing “by all accounts, you are a talented player with the potential for future success. We encourage you to focus on preparing for possible entry into the NFL through the 2027 NFL annual draft.” — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) June 23, 2026

NFL declining to hold a Supplemental Draft is a major curveball to the Brendan Sorsby saga.



To sum it up: the NFL felt there wasn't enough time for the league and teams to fully vet everything. The NFL also said that Sorsby did NOT "demonstrate accountability" for his conduct. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) June 23, 2026

With this surprise decision now in hand, it begs the question: Will Sorsby now attempt to re-enter college football a second time? The Big 12's legal filing against Texas Tech last Monday devastated Sorsby and Tech's cause because it was now simply impossible to sort through all the legal issues ahead of yesterday's deadline. That deadline has now been pushed out two more months, with the NFL no longer an option in 2026.

Early indications are negative on that front. Sorsby's attorney Jeffrey Kessler indicated his client will now attempt to sue his way into the NFL.

Brendan Sorsby's counsel, Jeffrey Kessler, tells @YahooSports that the NFL's decision "is a violation of the collective bargaining agreement and we intend to pursue the player’s rights with the NFLPA." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 23, 2026

Even setting that aside, it's an open question whether Sorsby can void his own withdrawal of the lawsuit that started this mess in the process, and whether Texas Tech would have the stomach for the fight once again.

Assuming Kessler's case is not successful, Sorsby has now faced the maximum punishment for his illegal 2018 activities in the most roundabout way possible. Sorsby's agent told Dallas radio last week that his client already faced $1 million in legal fees, essentially wiping away the $1 million in NIL he'd received to this point from Texas Tech. Now, Sorsby loses a year of NFL salary and a year of playing experience. The guess here is that Sorsby will train all fall in Lubbock, perhaps even practicing with Texas Tech, but those details are undoubtedly just beginning to be worked through following Tuesday's surprise ruling from the NFL.