Alabama reportedly hires member of Louisville staff

The coaching carousel continues to churn well into June at the Power Four level, and the latest newsworthy note comes from Tuscaloosa where Kalen DeBoer and Alabama are reportedly adding an ACC staffer.

Alabama has hired Louisville graduate assistant Noah Fisher to serve as assistant tight ends coach, according to CBS Sports.

Fisher spent the last two years with the Cardinals working with both the offensive line and tight ends and will now bring that experience working under noted offensive mind Jeff Brohm to the SEC.

What makes this move particularly interesting is the connection that's already in place in Tuscaloosa.

Fisher will be reuniting with Richard Owens, who coaches the tight ends for Kalen DeBoer's Crimson Tide staff.

The two worked together at Louisville, where Owens - who formally joined the staff back in February - coached the offensive line for Brohm and the Cardinals before making the move to Alabama. But the relationship goes deeper than just a shared coaching stop, as Fisher actually played for Owens.

Before joining the Louisville staff, Owens was the offensive line coach at South Alabama in 2016-17. Fisher was on that roster as the team's starting left tackle for a few seasons from 2014-17 before deciding to transfer to Tulane in the spring of 2018. So this isn't just a hire built on a couple years of professional overlap, it's a reunion of a coach and player whose relationship stretches back to the recruiting process and developed further into coach and player and eventually colleagues.

That kind of trust matters, especially when you're talking about a role inside one of the most scrutinized programs in college football.

For coaches climbing the ladder, Fisher's trajectory is worth noting. Two years as a graduate at a Power conference program, working with both the offensive line and tight ends, and now he's stepping into a larger assistant role at Alabama. That's a meaningful jump, and it speaks to both what he put on tape as a young coach at Louisville and what Owens saw in him long before that.

DeBoer continues to build out his staff with a mix of proven coordinators and hungry young coaches who have something to prove. Fisher fits squarely in that second category, and he's walking into a room where the position coach already knows and believes in him.

After a 9-4 debut season where he stepped into the most daunting job in college football after taking over for Nick Saban in one of college football's biggest pressure cookers, DeBoer followed that up with a 11-4 second-season last fall that included a first-round win in the College Football Playoff before losing to eventual national champion Indiana in the Rose Bowl 38-3.