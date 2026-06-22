Sources confirm Jeff Lebby and Mississippi State promote Evan Harvey to full-time defensive role

Mississippi State is making a move in the secondary, promoting Evan Harvey to safeties coach.

FootballScoop can confirm the hire, which has also been reported by CBS Sports.

Harvey has been in Starkville the last two seasons as an assistant defensive backs coach on the Bulldogs' staff. Before that, he built a solid resume at Youngstown State (FCS - OH), where he served as both special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach, a dual-responsibility background that tells you about how he's wired.

This is a well-earned step up for a coach who's experienced running the secondary room and is now getting the keys to the safeties group outright at an SEC Program on the rise under head coach Jeff Lebby..

The promotion comes as Mississippi State heads into what should be a genuinely interesting 2025 campaign for Lebby and the Bulldogs. The second-year head coach finished his first season of a rebuild in one of the toughest leagues in college at 2-10, which certainly wasn't the end outcome anyone wanted, and last year they took a step forward with a 5-8 campaign that began with a 4-0 start including a win over #12 Arizona State, who was coming off an appearance in the 2024 College Football Playoff field. Unfortunately, after the hot start, Lebby and the. Bulldogs went 1-7 in SEC play, with their lone win coming over Arkansas after a tough overtime loss to Texas the weekend before. A number of tight games, including an overtime loss to Tennessee to open SEC play last fall, has the trajectory of the program pointing upward under Lebby and his staff.

Now heading into his third season in 2026, the schedule gives Mississippi State a real opportunity to build momentum early.

Non-conference, coaches will want to watch their opener against UL Monroe before taking on perennial over-achievers Minnesota squad led by PJ Fleck in Gopher country.

In the SEC, Mississippi State draws home dates against Missouri, Alabama, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, and Auburn - which will all be tough even in front of a home Starkville crowd. On the road they will have to take on South Carolina, LSU, Texas, and in-state rival Ole Miss. Those SEC road games against Missouri and LSU before the midpoint of the season hits are going to tell a lot about far Lebby's rebuild has come.

With the right pieces coming together in the secondary, and Harvey set to take on a larger role, there's reason to watch how this defense under Zach Arnett develops alongside Lebby's offense.