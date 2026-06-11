Texas attorney general threatens Big 12 if they punish Texas Tech

Just when you thought a day might pass without lawyers injecting themselves into college football, Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has swooped in to save the day.

On Thursday, Paxton -- who is in the process of running for Senate in the state of Texas -- sent a letter to the Big 12 board of directors warning them that any act to punish Texas Tech following Judge Ken Curry's granting of quarterback Brendan Sorsby's injunction would be "unlawful" and "constitute a breach of the Big 12's contractual obligations to Texas Tech."

The letter comes as the Big 12 board of directors -- consisting of the presidents of BYU, Kansas and Kansas State -- meet Thursday to discuss the situation. The conference held a call with league athletics directors earlier this week, and a call with the Big 12's presidents is set for Monday.

“We had a thoughtful and productive conversation with our athletics directors today as we continue to work through the broader implications of this situation," commissioner Brett Yormark said earlier this week. "Many of our athletics directors voiced their opinions. We will continue to have open and honest dialogue amongst the group and until there is something to report, these conversations will remain within the conference.”

Sentiment within the Big 12 is reportedly 15-1 against Sorsby playing, but Texas Tech -- led by its board chairman Cody Campbell -- has indicated it will fight any attempts to punish the Red Raiders for playing Sorsby. Tech now has the state's chief law enforcement officer on its side in that presumptive fight; one must wonder how that's going over on the campuses of Baylor, Houston and TCU, whom Paxton also represents.





The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to the Big 12 on behalf of Texas Tech and obtained by @TheAthletic.



It states that any sanctions against Texas Tech over the Brendan Sorsby situation would be treated as "unlawful" and would lead to legal action. pic.twitter.com/dDo72Uz8vs — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) June 11, 2026

Paxton's stance runs counter to the legal theory of prominent college sports attorney Tom Mars, who tweeted Thursday that, in his reading of the Big 12's bylaws, the conference has authority to sanction Texas Tech as it sees fit.

A super majority of the Big 12 directors (schools) already have almost unlimited discretion to sanction Texas Tech. What’s more, they also have the authority to amend the Big 12 Bylaws at any time to specifically require the immediate suspension or dismissal of any school which… https://t.co/N4bJqNRaOl pic.twitter.com/1XflsFmHcx — Tom Mars (@TomMarsLaw) June 11, 2026