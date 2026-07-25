Bob Chesney adds three to UCLA staff

Bob Chesney is filling out the behind-the-scenes machinery in Westwood, and one of his new hires knows the building well.

UCLA announced this week that they have added three to the football support staff, bringing in former Bruins kicker Nick Barr-Mira as director of player development and alumni relations, Brandon Rose as director of player personnel and Que Reid as assistant director of personnel and recruiting.

For Barr-Mira, it's a homecoming. He spent four seasons kicking for UCLA from 2019-22, and he left a mark on the record book. He ranks ninth in program history with 35 career field goals and 11th with 248 career points. Barr-Mira picked up his psychology degree at UCLA, then finished his playing career at Mississippi State from 2023-24, where he added a master's in workforce education leadership. Most recently he worked in football operations roles at both Mississippi State and Memphis. Now he's back in the role of connecting current players, program alumni and the community, handling player development initiatives, community outreach and serving as the liaison to former Bruins.

Rose brings a personnel resume that runs through some of the sport's heavy hitters. He comes to UCLA after two seasons as associate director of player personnel at Wisconsin from 2024-26. Before Madison, he spent three years as a recruiting specialist at his alma mater, Alabama, from 2021-24. He also stacked NFL reps along the way, working as an operations intern with the Buffalo Bills in 2021 and a scouting intern with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. As director of player personnel, Rose's role will handle roster evaluation and management while overseeing personnel work across high school recruiting and the transfer portal.

Reid is a Chesney guy that will reunite with his former head coach. He was a defensive standout at James Madison for five seasons from 2018-23, racking up 150 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and five interceptions across 59 games. After earning his bachelor's and master's from JMU, he stayed on and worked under Chesney as an academic adviser inside the football program. The Concord, North Carolina, native lands his first collegiate personnel and recruiting job with the Bruins, where he'll support transcript evaluation, film work and the organization of the recruiting board.

Reid is the latest in a line of familiar faces Chesney brought west with him, highlighting the loyalty and familiarity that Chesney has throughout his first-year staff rebuilding a program in the Big Ten..