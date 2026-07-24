Lane Kiffin proposes a NIL rookie cap for college football

Lane Kiffin has never been shy about saying what a lot of coaches are thinking, and on Thursday morning in Tampa he put a number problem right on the podium.

Speaking at the 2026 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days event, the LSU head coach called for a NIL "rookie cap" to slow down the fast-rising cost of players who have never taken a snap in college.

"Our system is a little bit screwed up in my opinion," Kiffin shared. "The kids that haven't played at all coming out of high school should be making less. There should be a freshman or rookie cap, and then max slots per position that they make."

"Then they're signed to multi-year contracts, so you do really get into building through high school because that guy could stay longer."

It's the kind of idea that runs straight into a legal wall. Any hard cap on player earnings opens the door to antitrust litigation, and that's a fight the sport has tried to avoid. But Kiffin's frustration is grounded in what programs are actually paying right now, and the numbers back him up.

Five-star running back David Gabriel Georges, who just committed to Tennessee on Wednesday, is expected to make roughly $2 million as a true freshman with the Volunteers, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Nakos adds that would be the largest figure a running back coming from the high school ranks has commanded in the NIL era, blazing well past the $750k Michigan paid freshman Savion Hiter about a year ago.

The broader market has climbed just as fast. Nakos reported that June was one of the most expensive months for high school recruiting in the NIL era, with programs loading up on their 2027 and 2028 classes. One SEC general manager told On3 that "$350,000 was the starting price for a low four-star" this cycle, adding, "We've reached the period where everyone has an agent. There are no layups anymore in high school recruiting. Nothing is even reasonably priced."

If anyone has firsthand receipts, it's Kiffin. LSU reportedly spent more than $40 million assembling its No. 5-ranked 2026 transfer class, including approximately $4.5 million on Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, the top-ranked player in the portal, $4 million on Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and $1.5 million on Ole Miss pass rusher Princewill Umanmielen. The retention and portal costs that come after that are their own line item.

Seeing quarterbacks like Darian Mensah (who proved his value at Tulane and then Duke) get a $6.5 million NIL valuation is a lot easier for folks to wrap their heads around, and there's a host of guys that could have made close to that if they decided to test the NIL waters this off season with successful seasons under their belt.

For coaches and fans watching, this is the tension the sport has yet to solve. Nearly everyone can agree that players should get paid, but the front-office math on unproven talent is getting harder to justify by the month.

Kiffin's rookie cap proposal may not survive a courtroom, but the problem he's pointing at isn't going anywhere anytime soon.