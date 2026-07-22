Pete Golding leaned on three words to retain Ole Miss stars Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy: "Google Lane Kiffin"

When Pete Golding took over at Ole Miss, he inherited a locker room that had every reason to scatter. The coach who built it was gone. The portal was open. And LSU, with Lane Kiffin now running the show in Baton Rouge, was circling the same roster that had just won 13 games in Oxford.

So Golding did what a lot of us would do in that chair. He got real with his players.

Recounting how he handled two of his star players in Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy to stay or chase a bigger check somewhere else, Golding laid out about as direct a pitch as you will hear from a head coach.

"Football's gonna end. What are you going to use? You gotta use an alumni base to be able to get you a job. Where are you gonna bring your kids to? What jersey are they wearing? Y'all two created a legacy in one season that's gonna be hard for anybody to overtake, and for what's going on now, for Coach Kiffin to leave...go Google Lane Kiffin."

"I had them both do it in my office. Google Lane Kiffin, the dude they'd have built a statue of here three days ago. Google his name right now. They wouldn't piss on him if he was on fire. They'll do the same thing to y'all if you leave. But if you come out and say I'm going to continue to build on the legacy I've created, what that's going to do for you and this fan base and the alumni for the rest of your life, I don't give a shit where you go or what they pay you, you'll never amount to that much."

That is a coach who knows exactly what he is selling, and it is not just next season. It is the 40 years after the ball stops spinning.

The backstory sharpens the point. Golding was Kiffin's defensive coordinator before Ole Miss handed him the program on November 30, the same day Kiffin agreed to a reported seven-year, $91 million deal to take the LSU job. Before Oxford, Golding ran Nick Saban's defense at Alabama from 2018 to 2022, so he has seen how fast a fan base can flip.

He did not get much of a runway. Ole Miss chose to move forward without Kiffin for its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, and Golding steered the Rebels to a 41-10 first-round win over Tulane and a 39-34 Sugar Bowl win over Georgia before falling to Miami, 31-27, in the semifinals. Ole Miss finished 13-2 after the first 11-win regular season in program history.

The pull he is coaching against is real. LSU signed the No. 1 transfer class in the country, and a handful of Rebels followed Kiffin south, including edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen. Running back Kewan Lacy stayed put and said he wanted to keep building what the group started. That is the exact fork Golding is putting in front of his players.

His argument is simple. The money and the touches are real, but so is what your name means to a place that will still be flying your jersey long after the last snap. Kiffin walked into the best season Ole Miss has ever had and walked back out of it, and the fans who would have poured the concrete for his statue turned on him inside of a week. Golding bet that his guys could tell the difference between getting a bag and having a legacy.

Whether that message holds up across as Golding enters his first full-season in charge after a full run of portal windows is a fair question. But as a pitch to some of the most electric players Ole Miss has had in recent memory in the mist of a magical run, it landed.

Stay tuned to The Scoop.

Full quote: “Football’s gonna end. What are you going to use? You gotta use an alumni base to be able to get you a job. Where are you gonna bring your kids to? What jersey are they wearing? Y’all two created a legacy in one season that’s gonna be hard for anybody to overtake, and… — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) July 22, 2026