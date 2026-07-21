Michael Green fills out first Gettysburg staff with three hires

Michael Green has put the finishing touches on his first Gettysburg.

The Bullets' new head coach announced the final three additions this week, rounding out a nine-man group of assistants as he builds toward his debut season in 2026. Green was hired back in mid-January as the 27th head coach in the 133-season history of Gettysburg football, arriving after 12 years at his alma mater, Hobart (D-III - NY), the last five as defensive coordinator.

A 2014 grad and former center for the Statesmen, Green spent his first six seasons on staff coaching the offensive line before flipping to the other side of the ball, where his 2025 defense held opponents to 17 points or fewer in seven of eleven games.

Now he has the rest of his room filled out.

Bill Lang joins the offensive staff to coach the tight ends in coordinator Trey Kavanaugh's offense. Brady McClintock comes aboard as running backs coach, and TJ Quaker slides onto the defensive staff under coordinator Zach Mallard as assistant defensive backs coach.

Lang brings the deepest resume of the group. He spent the last three seasons as offensive coordinator at Clarke (NAIA - Dubuque, Iowa) where his units set program records in every offensive category and plenty of individual marks as well. He coached eight all-conference performers in three years and developed the program's first 1,000-yard rusher in second-team all-conference back Caleb Perry. Lang also ran the offensive line and tight ends there and served as the team's academic coordinator last year.

Before Clarke, Lang had multiple stops at the Division I level with Towson (FCS - MD) and Missouri. He coached tight ends and fullbacks at Towson from 2019-22, guiding fullback Luke Hamilton to All-CAA second team honors in 2021, and he worked as an offensive quality control coach with the Tigers from 2014-16. He also spent 2018 as a tight ends graduate assistant at Missouri and a season as the offensive line GA at Florida International, where the Panthers went 8-5 with a Gasparilla Bowl appearance in 2017. Lang played guard and tackle at Holy Cross from 2009-13, helping the Crusaders to the 2009 Patriot League title.

McClintock is a Lycoming product who played wide receiver and tight end from 2019-22. After graduating in 2023, he returned to Littlestown HS (PA), where he has spent the last three seasons coaching wide receivers and assisting with the defensive backs while handling scouting duties.

Quaker arrives after two seasons as offensive coordinator for Mansfield (Sprint - PA), where he coordinated the highest-scoring and most productive offense in program history. He coached the 2024 Collegiate Sprint Football League Offensive Player of the Year and MVP in Cahsid Raymond, who piled up 1,159 all-purpose yards, and he developed 11 all-conference performers over the two years. Quaker spent decades before that at West Perry HS (PA), where he coached 12 all-state players at receiver and defensive back and coordinated the top three scoring offenses in school history. He has served as the school's Dean of Students since 2019.

The staff previously welcomes Shawn Magginson (STC / DL), Trey Kavanaugh (OC) and Zach Mallard (DC) to the staff back in February.