Manny Diaz: "As the head coach, it doesn't really matter how you feel."

Losing your starting quarterback is one thing. Losing him to a conference rival, after a lawsuit and a settlement, is a different animal entirely. That is the spot Manny Diaz found himself in this offseason when Darian Mensah left Duke for Miami, and if you were expecting Diaz to let a little bitterness slip during ACC Media Days, he wasn't going there.

Asked whether he felt angry or sad about watching his star quarterback walk out the door and land with an ACC foe, Diaz kept it in coach mode in a way that would make the ancient Stoics proud.

"I think, especially as the head football coach, we're always in problem solving mode," Diaz said. "There was a great chance he was going to go to the National Football League, so once you find out what you have it really doesn't matter how you feel, it only matters what can you do about it?"

That is about as clean a summary of the modern head coaching job as you will hear. The roster is never finished, the portal never closes for long, and the emotion of losing a player has a short shelf life before the next problem needs solving.

And make no mistake, Mensah was a real one to lose. After spending his freshman season at Tulane, he came to Durham and was a second-team All-ACC pick in his first year with the Blue Devils, throwing for a conference-best 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns against just six interceptions in 2025. He led Duke to a 9-5 finish and the program's first outright ACC championship since 1962. There was legitimate NFL Draft buzz around him, which is part of what makes Diaz's framing so telling. He was planning for life without Mensah either way.

The exit itself got messy. Duke sued Mensah in Durham County Superior Court in January in an effort to enforce the multiyear NIL contract he had signed, a deal reportedly worth up to $4 million for the coming year. The two sides eventually settled, Mensah committed to Miami, and he took top target Cooper Barkate with him.

So Diaz did what the job demands. He got to work on the answer.

That answer is Walker Eget, the San Jose State transfer who arrives with plenty of production behind him. Eget threw for 5,555 yards with 30 touchdowns over the 2024 and 2025 seasons, including 3,051 yards, 17 scores and nine picks last fall for the Spartans. A West Ranch (Calif.) High product, Eget waited his turn early in his career, appearing in just a handful of games from 2021 to 2023 before breaking through as a starter in 2024. The NCAA approved his eligibility waiver, clearing him to play in 2026.

Diaz isn't handing him the job outright. Redshirt sophomore Dan Mahan is still in the mix, and Diaz has made clear the competition is real. But in a QB room that lost a conference-best passer, adding a signal caller with two seasons of Group of Five starting reps is exactly the kind of floor a staff wants heading into fall camp.

For a coach who spent three seasons running the show at Miami before taking the Duke job, let's not forget that watching Mensah pick the Hurricanes certainly carried an extra layer. Diaz, to his credit, never took the bait. He is on to the next problem, and he already has a plan for it.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

As a coach, problem-solving is key. When faced with unexpected changes, your feelings matter less than your actions. The focus shifts to maximizing the talent you have, like securing a 5,000-yard passer who's now eligible. #CollegeFootball #Coaching pic.twitter.com/bqyAZrkkUv — NORTH CAROLINA SPORTS NETWORK (@TheNCSportsNet) July 21, 2026