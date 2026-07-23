Michael Vick adds one of Virginia's most successful high school coaches to Norfolk State staff

One of the most decorated names in Virginia high school football is trading the sideline he built into a dynasty for a spot in the college ranks.

Jeremy Blunt, who won four straight state championships and piled up a 156-23 record over his time running his alma mater at Phoebus, is joining the staff at Norfolk State, where he'll work under first-year head coach Michael Vick as the Spartans try to climb out of a rough rebuilding year.

There, he will coach the linebackers and serve as assistant recruiting coordinator, per multiple reports.

For anyone who has followed Blunt's career, this is a familiar kind of jump for a coach who has spent his whole life around winning football. He played at Phoebus, won a state title there as a player in 2001, came back as an assistant during the program's run of four consecutive titles from 2008 to 2011, and then took over the top job and did it again. His head coaching run produced four-straight Class 4 crowns from 2021 through 2024, and his teams finished that stretch on a 49-game winning streak, one of the longest active runs in the country.

Blunt stepped down at Phoebus this past January. In March he surfaced in Florida as the first head coach at brand-new Nova Lakes HS (located outside Orlando), a program set to open its doors this fall. Now, before that job even kicked off, he's back in Virginia and moving into college football for the first time.

He's walking into a rebuild with the former NFL standout. Vick, the former Virginia Tech and NFL star, took over at Norfolk State ahead of the 2025 season and the Spartans went 1-11, including 0-5 in the MEAC. The record was ugly, but there were signs to build on. Norfolk State either won or was within a touchdown in seven of its games, knocked off Virginia State 34-31 in overtime in the Labor Day Classic, and produced three All-MEAC honorees in Vick's first year. Vick has publicly made accountability the center of his pitch heading into year two.

Blunt has spent two decades winning games by developing players, holding a standard, and building a culture that outlasts any one roster. Norfolk State needs exactly that kind of steady hand as Vick continues to assemble a staff that can turn close losses into wins.

Blunt is bringing a track record that is tough to match and should bring a lot to the table in his new role.