49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan injured, limited at start of training camp after car accident

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will begin the team’s 2026 training camp on a limited basis while recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident near his Northern California home on July 14.

According to reports, Shanahan collided with an SUV. He suffered a broken nose, three broken ribs, a broken hand, a severe concussion, and required more than 40 stitches in his face. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital, where he spent much of the day before being released. The other driver was not injured. Drugs and alcohol were not factors, both drivers cooperated with police, and no citations were issued. Palo Alto police declined to release details on the cause or fault, consistent with standard procedures.

Shanahan has been recovering at home and is reported to be healing well. Doctors have not cleared him for full activities until his concussion symptoms resolve.

The 49ers’ official statement read: “San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan was involved in a car accident last week where he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Coach Shanahan will participate in team activities on a limited basis at the start of training camp while he recovers. Coach Shanahan and the 49ers organization would like to sincerely thank all first responders involved for their efforts and care. Assistant Head Coach Chris Foerster along with team coordinators will handle head coach responsibilities during this period.”

Foerster, the assistant head coach and offensive line coach, will take on additional responsibilities alongside the coordinators as camp opens. The 49ers’ first practice is scheduled for Sunday morning, July 27, at the SAP Performance Facility. General manager John Lynch is set to hold a news conference Saturday at 1 p.m. PT.

The 2026 season marks Shanahan’s 10th year as head coach in San Francisco, tying him with Bill Walsh for the longest tenure by a head coach in franchise history. He enters the year with 82 regular-season victories, third-most in team history. The 49ers open the regular season on Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.