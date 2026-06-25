Kalen DeBoer adds former USC, Oregon, Stanford assistant to Tide staff

Kalen DeBoer dropped some staff news Thursday morning during an appearance on the Martin Houston Show on Tide 100.9, announcing that Alabama has hired Viane Talamaivao to join the Crimson Tide's offensive line room.

Talamaivao brings a résumé built at programs that know how to develop big men up front. He broke into coaching as an assistant offensive line coach at USC (his alma mater) before heading to Oregon in 2022. In Eugene, he worked alongside Adrian Klemm, who was added to the Tide's staff this off season as offensive line coach after they decided to part ways with Chris Kapilovic at the end of the season. That shared history at Oregon between the two is clearly an important thread here, and it's the kind of staff continuity that tends to matter when you're trying to build real cohesion in a position room.

From there, Talamaivao moved to Stanford as co-offensive line coach. He wasn't there long before Cal came calling in January 2026, bringing him on as offensive tackles coach and run game coordinator under new head coach Tosh Lupoi, who also crossed paths with him at Oregon.

But now Alabama, and the opportunity to join a program coming off a College Football Playoff appearance last year, has pulled him away from Berkeley.

There's also a recruiting footnote worth mentioning: Talamaivao was originally committed to Alabama out of Corona, California, as a four-star offensive line prospect in the 2014 class before flipping to USC on signing day. Twelve years later, he's making his way to Tuscaloosa anyway, just with a coaching title this time instead of a scholarship.

This is the second staff addition Alabama has made this week. Back on June 23rd we shared the Tide hired Louisville staffer Noah Fisher, a former South Alabama offensive lineman, to assist with tight ends under new tight ends coach Richard Owens, with whom Fisher previously worked at Louisville.

Two hires in a week, both with clear connections to the existing staff. That's how you intentionally build a coherent room rather than just filling a box on an org chart. The Klemm-Talamaivao reunion on the offensive line side is worth watching, when a coordinator and an assistant have already built something together at a place like Oregon, there's a shared vocabulary that takes time to develop elsewhere. Alabama is essentially skipping that ramp-up period.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for all the latest.



