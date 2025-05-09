North Carolina bans Bill Belichick's girlfriend/business partner Jordon Hudson from facility, per report (Updated)

It's been nearly two weeks since The Puff Piece Interview Heard Round the World, and still the fall is still, ahem, falling.

On Friday, former ESPN journalist Pablo Torre reported on his podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out that Bill Belichick's girlfriend/publicist/business partner/unofficial chief of staff Jordon Hudson has been banned from North Carolina's football facility.

"Two sources at the University of North Carolina tell me that there has been a decision, it was made last week, by the higher-ups inside the athletic department that have hired Bill Belichick to be the highest-paid public employee -- not just coach -- in the state of North Carolina at $10 million a year, and that decision was that Jordon Hudson is no longer allowed in the football building. She is not allowed on the football field. Quote, 'Don't think you'll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward.'"

Now, this invites lots of questions:

1) Who are the "higher-ups" that made this decision?

2) When was this decision made?

3) How was it communicated to Belichick?

4) How did Belichick take it?

5) How did Hudson take it?

6) What's going to happen if and when she's stalking the sidelines again when the Tar Heels are back on the field this fall?

One of Torre's co-hosts brought up an interesting thought that this move could be an inside job, so to speak. "Do we think this is the athletic director at UNC being like, 'This is a problem,' or do we think it's Bill going to the athletic director like, 'Uh, I would really love it if you said this was a problem.'"

Sources tell @PabloTorre that Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is now banned from UNC's football facility.



One Belichick family source adds: "There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill's legacy, reputation — everything… pic.twitter.com/59xQQtqyc0 — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) May 9, 2025

Since the CBS Sunday Morning interview aired on April 27, the Belichick-Hudson story has spiraled well beyond anyone's control. Belichick released a statement on UNC letterhead confirming he is in a personal and professional relationship with the 24-year-old. Outside reporting stated the 24-year-old Hudson has amassed an $8 million real estate portfolio since meeting Belichick.

That last piece of news has nothing to do with North Carolina football, but its $10 million employee and his love interest/business partner have become so bizarrely intertwined that it's dragged North Carolina football into the eye of this bizarre hurricane.

Now, perhaps UNC football is taking control of the situation. For now.

Update: North Carolina released a statement saying the report is not true. From the school: