LSU's move to snag top Ole Miss recruiting ace Kelvin Bolden "a done deal"

With multiple openings in key off-the-field roles, Brian Kelly and Austin Thomas start the week off with a major coup for LSU.

Kelvin Bolden, who's been a crucial component of Ole Miss's elevated recruiting under Lane Kiffin in recent years in his role as coordinator of recruiting strategy, is headed to a chief Ole Miss rival.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Bolden to LSU is a "done deal," and more moves are expected for the Tigers in key, off-the-field roles in the coming days.

While former FootballScoop top personnel guru Austin Thomas is LSU's senior associate athletics director for football and widely viewed as that sport's effective general manager, sources told FootballScoop that Bolden will be the Tigers's assistant general manager.

Per sources familiar with the inner workings of this move, Bolden will help navigate a bevy of roles for the LSU football program, including but not limited to "roster management, revenue-share allocation, player valuations, agent relations" and additional duties.

Despite losing staff members in recent weeks to the NFL and other Power Conference programs, as well as an agency as FootballScoop first reported, LSU still has the nation's No. 10 recruiting class per the industry-standard 247Sports ranking, as well as its composite ranking.

The Tigers are entering Year 4 under Brian Kelly, who guided LSU to the SEC Championship game in 2022 but has not yet taken the Tigers into the College Football Playoff.

Bolden is a Southern Miss alum with deep ties throughout the South and a staff member who has been previously promoted in Kiffin's Ole Miss program. He was nearly the team's tight ends coach in recent years and has been heralded for his work in fostering strong relationships with recruits.

247Sports earlier Monday evening reported that Bolden had emerged as a top target at LSU and that he was "expected to leave" for a position with the Tigers.