College football has a new all-star game debuting on NFL Network

The NFL is relentless is mining the college ranks and scouting for the league's future stars.

Now, there's a new college all-star game to assist that process -- and it already has secured a prominent broadcast partner.

The inaugural American Bowl is set for Jan. 22, 2026, in Orlando and will be televised in primetime on the NFL Network, American Bowl officials told FootballScoop this week.

With the competition set to be played several days prior to the long-running Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., the American Bowl affords invitees an additional opportunity to showcase their skillsets in advance of the Senior Bowl, as well as the annual NFL Combine and individual player, regional and school pro days.

Scott Phillips, who previously directed the Hula Bowl, has been cited as the origin-force of the American Bowl.

The game also has secured a pair of former NFL coaches to oversee the two teams in the event; former Ravens Super Bowl-winning head man Brian Billick will coach the Guardians while ex-Atlanta Falcons leader Mike Smith will be in charge of the Warhawks.

The American Bowl has not yet decided if it will allow Draft-eligible underclassmen to be selected for the game, but event organizers indicated to FootballScoop that the contest was projected to invite 130 players.

Players selected for the contest will be asked to report to Orlando on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, and begin practices the next day following weigh-ins, measurements and routine check-in procedures.

Game representatives told FootballScoop President Scott Roussel that they have secured NFL officials for the contest, as well as support staff and scouts for the event with NFL and professional football experience.

The five-day American Bowl game week will wrap up with the game's broadcast at 7 p.m. on NFL Network.