Bill Belichick refuses to answer CBS question

The head coach of a Power Conference football program is wearing the sweatshirt of another FBS program.

The interview is not going to get anymore "normal" from this point.

Bill Belichick, speaking to CBS Sunday Morning, dons a tattered, cut, old Navy crewneck sweatshirt.

Not North Carolina, the employer paying him $10 million annually -- and the 'family' with more inner turmoil than any given episode of the Kardashians.

Nothing about Belichick's hiring in Chapel Hill checked off any box - he had never coached in college, and UNC athletics director Bubba Cunningham, among collegiate athletics most respected departments heads, reportedly was looped out of much the selection process for hiring Belichick.

Still, he's here sitting down with CBS for a signature-content interview and to promote his forthcoming book, 'The Art of Winning,'

Belichick reveals he could be more accommodating to media; he's also refusing to address any questions about the origin story of his romance with Jordon Hughes, a former collegiate cheerleader who's nearly a half-century younger than the six-time Super Bowl Champion Belichick.

"We're not talking about this," Hudson, with a label of his "creative muse" in Belichick's new book, says when CBS host Tony Dokoupil asks about how the couple of two years first met.

"No?," Dokoupil replies.

"No," she says.

CBS also asks bluntly about the omission of New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft in Belichick's new book.

"How I did my job, or lessons from my life in football," Belichick says he would have titled the tome. "Most of it is strategic. What are they doing, what do we need to adjust to that. It's sort of what football is: identifying a problem, figuring out a solution and executing that plan to make it work.

"(Kraft's) not (referenced). Well, again, it's about my life lessons in football."

Also, Belichick is contradicting his former boss of 24 years. Kraft is on record as having elected to fire the record-setting Belichcik. He's sticking to his narrative.

"Yeah, well, it was a mutual decision for us to part ways," Belichick says.

CBS: He said you were fired.

"It was a mutual decision," Belichick reiterates.

For more of the interview, you can view here on CBS: Bill Belichick sits down on CBS Sunday Morning



