What's the expectation for top college basketball revenue-share pools?

The athletics director of a college basketball powerhouse has set the expectation for the top-tier of revenue-share levels in the sport.

Travis Goff, who's headed University of Kansas athletics for more than four years and is under contract through 2031, publicly declared his projection for the upper levels of the sport that's expected to carve the largest slice of the revenue-share pie behind college football.

"I think the number could be in the $4.5 to 5.5 range if you're at the top," Goff told the Kansas City Star, noting he fully expected his Jayhawks program run by Bill Self to be a fixture in that tier. "I don't know that, but that's just what I think."

With U.S. District Court Judge Claudia Wilken at last granting final approval to the House Settlement on June 6, schools who opt into the agreement can begin directly paying student-athletes on July 1 -- less than two weeks.

The Power Conference schools, as well as Notre Dame, can opt into the House Settlement for a maximum revenue-sharing distribution of $20.5 million in Year 1, with escalators built into the agreement moving forward in the coming years before the arrangement is reassessed.

Goff said his expectation was that people could "lock in" a seven-figure range for most Power Conference men's basketball programs.

"From $3.5 on the lowest (in) men's basketball to upwards of $5 million," Goff told The Star. "Maybe some stretching into the fives.

He added, "None of this is scientific but just what I believe."

Goff added that seven sports at KU -- football, men's and women's basketball chief amongst them -- would reap the majority of the $20.5 million revenue share, with the intraschool tiers divided between revenue sports and ticketed sports, the Star noted.



