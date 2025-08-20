Texas high school program mourns tragic death of player following medical emergency at practice

There's a good reason that school districts require mandatory training for on various emergency situations surrounding various situations that could arise while coaching, teaching, or working with kids.

Many coaches are fortunate to go their whole career without having to put some of those lessons learned into practice, but odds are you're going to be confronted with a situation that will require you and your staff to reflect on that training at some point in your life or career.

That's unfortunately what happened at a north Texas high school program this week.

A sophomore player at Lancaster Early College HS (TX) suffered a medical emergency at practice earlier this week.

According to a release from the school, the junior varsity player shared during practice on Monday that he was not feeling well, and athletic trainers immediately hopped in to begin treating him, following heat safety protocols set forth by the state's UIL.

The UIL moved to the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) as the recommended forecast measurement for outdoor conditions during physical activities in 2023, and the WBGT provides modifications in activity (rest ratios, equipment worn, length of practice, etc) given WBGT temperatures to prevent incidents like heat stroke.

WBGT provides the following guidelines for Texas schools, all of whom fall in Class 2 or Class 3 based on geographic location. Here's what that looks like for The Lone Star State.

**It's important to note, as the bottom of the chart states, the numbers provided are not temperature readings. That is a WBGT number "estimates the effect of temperature, relative humidity, wind speed, and solar radiation using a combination of temperatures from three thermometers," per the UIL website.**





Following the protocols in place, the student-athlete was placed in a cold tub in an effort to quickly reduce his body temperature, and then was taken to the hospital following marked signs of improvement.

Two days later, Wednesday morning, the student passed, the district shared.

The school shared the following in their release of the tragic news:

"Our Lancaster ISD athletic training staff carefully followed all UIL and district heat safety protocols and procedures, which included adjusting practice times, utilizing indoor facilities, maintaining hydration stations, monitoring real-time heat conditions, and ensuring certified athletic trainers were on site. When the medical emergency occurred, our staff responded immediately and with great care for our student."

Lancaster made the decision to cancel football practices for the rest of the week, including their scrimmage against North Forney HS (TX), that was scheduled to take place on Thursday. The district has made grief counselors available at the school for players to consult with as well.

The team is scheduled to open the 2025 season at North Crowley HS (TX) on August 28th before their home opener against Aledo the next week.