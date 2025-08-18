Ed Orgeron shares he thinks "it's time" to get back into coaching

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has spent the last four seasons away from the sidelines, staying largely out of the spotlight (unless a disrespectful Alabama fan attempts to push his buttons while he's trying to enjoy a friendly jog).

According to his comments on Barstool's Pardon My Take podcast earlier today, he's got the itch to return.

"I think it's time. I'm feeling it a little bit," Orgeron shared in his signature accent.

"Haven't made the decision totally, but i've got my boys settled, coaching football now. It's been four years since I've been out. I'm getting that itch again."

Each of his boys have begun to carve out their roles at college football programs, following in their dad's footsteps.

Cody, the former McNeese State (FCS) quarterback, is now an analyst working with the quarterbacks at Miami. Former McNeese State (FCS) receiver, Parker, has been in support staff roles at Louisiana, Baylor and Miami, and Tyler is an offensive analyst working with the tight ends at Tulane.

Ed famously led LSU back to the top of the college football world with the 2019 national title, rewriting the college football offensive record books in the process with Joe Burrow slinging the rock to stars like Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, with Joe Brady helping to dial up plays during a 15-0 season.

Burrow, Chase, and Jefferson are now faces of the NFL as bonafide stars of the league, along with a host of other players on that squad, while Brady is entering his second season as the Bills offensive coordinator.

Following their departures for the NFL, Orgeron was unable to repeat the magic of the 2019 season, dropping to 5-5 before pressure built and Orgeron was let go midseason in October following a 4-3 start for the Tigers.

Orgeron collected a buyout of nearly $17 million from LSU upon his dismissal, and had publicly shared he had no bad blood for his former employer.

He led programs at Ole Miss and LSU, and spent eight games as the interim head coach at USC in 2013. All told, he went 67-47 as a college head coach - 10-25 at Ole Miss, 6-2 at USC, and 51-20 with the Tigers.

Long regarded as one of the top defensive line coaches in college football, Orgeron's ability on the recruiting trail is nothing short of legendary.

At 64, if he decides to come back, there will be no shortage of suitors from college to the NFL willing to pay a premium to have them on staff and a non-Power Five program in the south could surely make a huge splash landing him to lead their program.