Michigan Wolverines football NCAA penalties revealed

The full scope of NCAA penalties have been formally shared and include multi-year probation, significiant fines, and specifics for Stalions, Harbaugh, Denard Robinson and Sherrone Moore.

The old head coach won't be welcome in college football anytime soon.

The new one likely has some more games to sit out as well.

And the money is significant on one hand but an overall drop in the revenue-bucket in the big picture.

That's where things are headed Friday for the University of Michigan and its football program, which is formally learning its fate in the NCAA's years-long investigation into the Connor Stalions-led sign-stealing scheme that's already resulting in firings, departures, suspensions and ensnared other programs. Most notably, Central Michigan.

According to various reports emerging Friday morning, current Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is set to receive an additional suspension of at least one additional game; the school already had planned a self-imposed two-game suspension for Moore in the coming season. The two games were expected to be in Weeks 3-4. Those games are against Central Michigan and at Big Ten Conference foe Nebraska.

If Moore also is suspended for Game 1 against New Mexico, he is expected to be available for the Wolverines' looming intersectional contest at SEC resident Oklahoma on Sept. 6.

Multiple reports indicate that Michigan also is facing fines in excess of $20 million as it moves forward from this saga, which has now spanned almost two full years and cast a significant shadow over the Wolverines' 2023 College Football Playoff Championship. Per ESPN, Michigan will be commanded to forfeit any postseason revenue derived from football the next two years.

That sum could be at or around $20 million but is not a set, guaranteed number based on numerous factors that range from Michigan's own program-success to the success of other members of the Big Ten Conference.

Then-head coach Jim Harbaugh served nearly a half-season suspension -- six total games -- while Moore also was suspended a game during that season, as was then-defensive coordinator Jesse Minter -- who had been seen on TV broadcasts with Stalions alongside him.

Harbaugh already was blasted by the NCAA with a four-year show-cause penalty last year in a separate investigation that probed illegal Michigan recruiting activities during the COVID-pandemic lock-down period that the NCAA mandated for all member athletics programs. The NCAA also found that Harbaugh lied during those proceedings.

At the time of Harbaugh's first show-cause, the NCAA noted the following:

"A Division I Committee on Infriactions panel determined former Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh violated recruiting and inducement rules, engaged in unethical conduct, failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance and violated head coach responsibility obligations, resulting in a four-year show-cause order."

Denard Robinson, a former star quarterback for the Wolverines and former staff member during the period in question, will receive a three-year show-cause punishment from the NCAA, Dellenger added. As FootballScoop's Doug Samuels noted, Robinson currently is coaching at LEAD Prep -- a "post-graduate school not affiliated with the NCAA."

In other words, Robinson's show-cause penalty makes a return to college coaching anytime in the next three years extremely difficult but does not impact his current status.

Stalions has coached at various high schools in Michigan since he separated from the Wolverines program in November 2023. Reports indicate he will be banned eight years by the NCAA for his in-depth role in this sign-stealing saga.

There will be a formal Zoom press conference today at 1 p.m. ET in which all Michigan penalties and NCAA findings will be explained by Kay Norton, the chair of the NCAA's Committee on Infractions, as well as Norman Bay, a public member of the Committee on Infractions.

Stay tuned to FootballScoop for additional coverage of this developing story.