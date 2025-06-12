Video: Disrespectful Alabama fan finds out what happens when you ask Ed Orgeron for a picture while proclaiming "Roll Tide"

Next month, July of 2025, will mark the final buyout payment LSU makes to their former head coach Ed Orgeron, covering $16.9 million over 18 installments, starting with an initial $5 million payment after the school decided to part ways back in December 2021.

The man who led the Tigers to the 2019 national title with Joe Burrow pulling the trigger on offense and a legendary receiver corp that is now making millions and millions in the NFL has been seen here and there since, often running in the sun or by the water since his departure from the sidelines.

Orgeron ran into a Crimson Tide fan recently during one of those workouts, and the man politely apologized for bothering him before asking for a picture.

Always a man of the people, Orgeron paused his run for a picture with the fan when things took a turn.

As the Tide fan - Nick Perkins - was snapping the picture, he casually let out a "Roll Tide," clearly meant as a jab to the former LSU head coach.

Well, that didn't sit well with coach O.

Orgeron took a few steps before turning around to confront Perkins with a simple, "Really? Now what was that about?"

Perkins tried to recover with a "I know. Look, I respect you as a person. I respect you as a fan."

But the damage was done.

That is followed by a brief moment where you can see Orgeron's legendary recruiting prowess bubble to the surface, as he tries to connect with the guy, asking where he is from before talking about respect and asking if he'd give Nick Saban the same treatment if in Baton Rouge with a "Go Tigers."

The whole exchange is...well, see for yourself

Pro Tip: Don’t say “Roll Tide” to Coach O in the streets lmaoo pic.twitter.com/moFSUTWhiX — Nick Perkins (@NickyPerkss) June 12, 2025



