Andy Reid's office has been outfitted with bulletproof glass

Following a scary incident that took place in May 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs have installed bullet proof glass in Andy Reid's office.

The 67-year old, widely considered one of the NFL's top coaches after bringing three Super Bowl titles back to the city, was in his office last May when a bullet broke through the glass of his office at the Chiefs practice facility, according to the Kansas City Star.

Reid was working alone at the practice facility shortly after midnight when the incident occurred, according to an incident report by the Kansas City PD. That bullet flew flew through a window and blinds before lodging in a wall between the bathroom and entry to the office.

That bullet struck a wall about 15-feet from Reid's desk. While it presented quite the scare, it did not strike him or anyone else in the facility, the report adds.

That bullet was one of three total that struck the facility, with one hitting the floor above Reid's office (the third floor) with another striking an outdoor air conditioning unit.

The news has come as a surprise to many in the building, as the ongoing investigation into where the shots originated and who pulled the trigger continues. No arrests or charges have been made in the case, the report adds.

Truman Sports Complex, the Chiefs three-story practice facility, is manned by security 24-hours a day, and the organization has increased the amount of perimeter fencing surrounding the three practice fields over the last few months to go along with their cameras monitoring the area.

Spanning a storied career that has seen him lead both the Eagles and Chiefs franchises, Reid is the fourth-winningest coach in the history of the NFL with 301 wins to his name.

He took over the Chiefs in 2013, and has won less than 11 games in a season just twice since, missing the playoffs just once (2014 after a 9-7 season). In Kansas City he carries a career record of 143-53, and combined with his fourteen-year run leading the Eagles (130-93 overall) Reid is 273-146 overall.

Those 273 wins put him nearly 100 wins over the NFL's next winningest active head coach - Mike Tomlin. The longtime leader of the Steelers has 191 wins (good for 12th in league history).

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.