Arkansas reportedly adding former SEC and Pac-12 coordinator, and Super Bowl champion assistant to staff

Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks are adding a veteran college assistant to the staff, according to a report this morning.

Chris Wilson, who most recently sreved as the defensive coordinator for the Houston Gamblers (USFL) and Houston Roughnecks (UFL), is joining the staff as assistant defensive line coach, CBS Sports shares.

A well-traveled assistant, Wilson spent some time on the Colorado staff of Karl Dorrell from 2020-22 when the Buffs were still Pac-12 members, and has multiple SEC stops on his resume including time in the NFL coaching the Eagles defensive line and as a defensive assistant with the Cardinals.

Wilson started off at Colorado as defensive line coach before being elevated to defensive coordinator heading into the 2021 season. Five games into the 2022 season, he and Dorrell were both let go following a five-game losing streak to open the year. He previously served on the Buffs staff in the early 2000's as defensive line coach for five seasons.

The coaching veteran has also spent time at USC, Georgia, and Oklahoma working with the defensive line, and held the coordinator title while at Mississippi State back in 2011 and 2012 early on in the Dan Mullen era in Starkville.

As the defensive line coach for the Eagles from 2016-18, Wilson was part of a Super Bowl championship team when they brought a Super Bowl LII title back to Philly.

