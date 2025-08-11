Jon Gruden: "I'd die to coach in the SEC"

Jon Gruden's decision to join the motley cast of characters of Barstool Sports has helped to revive his public image after a controversial departure as the head coach of the Raiders back in 2021.

But make no mistake about it, Gruden (once again) wants back in on coaching.

During a recent speaking tour where he was coming off three days in Detroit with the Lions, Gruden visited Kirby Smart and Georgia. The veteran NFL head coach, whose name became a verb - "Grumors" - when rumors swirled that he was in the mix for the Tennessee opening a number of years ago, Gruden minced no words when it came to why he was in Athens talking to the Bulldogs during their end of the day meeting.

"The only reason I really came here is I want to coach again."

"I'm being honest with you, I do not bullshit either. I want to coach again. I'd die to coach in the SEC. I would love it."

"I came to Georgia, because this is what I want to see," Gruden goes on to share. "I sit there, and I fantasize. I'm fantasizing out there on the field. I said, 'Man, I wish I was coaching against the SEC. I want to come to Georgia. Between the hedges. And I'm fantasizing about going up against Kirby Smart. I'm an offensive coach, you see. I'm over there fantasizing about coming down here and beating Georgia. That's what I'm fantasizing about."

"Listen, whether you like it or not, you are the whole measuring stick that I measure my career on as a head coach. Everyone on your schedule is looking at you as the measuring stick. They've all got dreams of coming in here and making a name for themselves."

Gruden goes on to share what has become his signature, "you guys kill dreams. you're nightmares." speech to further energize the players.

It's been a while since Grumors has been trending on Twitter, but rest assured if there's an opening in the SEC anytime soon, we'll see it being revived along with this clip recirculating.

