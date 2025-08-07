Another Division III program in the midwest is adding a multi-million dollar indoor facility

Trine, a small Division III school in northern Indiana, athletics has been on quite a roll lately.

Over the past two seasons, three of the Angola-based sports teams have captured Division III national titles, with softball winning it all in 2023 and 2025, and men's basketball winning the national title in 2024.

Now the school is using that momentum to help join a small, but growing, number of small college programs building an indoor facility.

Trine announced yesterday that they're planning to open a $6 million inflatable dome next spring that will provide all-weather training and competition space for not only their football program, but also baseball, softball, lacrosse and soccer as well.

The new 92,000 square foot facility will feature turf, new locker rooms, and a controlled climate, with the flexibility to add bleachers for spectators.

With significant $120 million worth of renovations set to take place at Hershey Hall that will include new apartments, a new student design center, and renovations to Zollner Football Stadium as well as

Construction is set to begin as soon as the proper permits are in place, and teams displaced by other significant renovation projects on campus will soon be able to use the dome as practice space.

The indoor is just the latest addition of major improvements around the Trine campus.

A new weight room was put in this winter, along with a football-only locker room earlier this spring. This spring also saw a new team meeting room added as well as a new player's lounge area on campus.

Last July, Eau Claire (D-III - WI) made waves by adding one of the largest indoor facilities in all of college football, and it carried a price tag of a $110 million.

