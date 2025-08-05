Why Hugh Freeze apologized to veteran Auburn players

Hugh Freeze, battling a hoarse voice and scuffling through one of the worst seasons of an overall decorated coaching career, is addressing his Auburn team.

The Tigers are winding through a losing season, failing to make the second-year jump that's been a staple in Freeze's 15-year head coaching journey.

Auburn linebacker Eugene Asante, a transfer from North Carolina in the last of his three years at Auburn, isn't yielding.

And Freeze's sharing an unprecedented text message from Asante with the entire Tigers team. The head coach also is apologizing.

"What i'm here to tell you here today is that you older guys, I'm sorry you're not going to get to experience the fullness that's coming to Auburn football," Freeze, voice raspy, tells the Auburn squad. "You won't get to experience the fullness of it. But let me read you a text that was sent to me:

"From Eugene (Asante)

"'If some of us must suffer this year to understand adversity and show these young kids how to handle it and blossom into something for the next season and establish a true standard of winning ways in Auburn football, so be it. Sign me up and my joy will come from that service.'"

Freeze is three decades deep in coaching. This is new territory.

"I've never had a text like that," Freeze shares. "So, where do you stand, senior? Junior? Sophomore? Freshman?

"Let's finish this thing the right way. Build for the future."

This speech from Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is what college football is all about.



Auburn did, indeed, score a stunning upset of then-No. 15 Texas A&M in its penultimate game of the 2024 season before it again fell to Alabama in the 'Iron Bowl' season finale.