Florida state champion head coach Teddy Bridgewater reportedly headed for new team

This off season, after leading Miami Northwestern to a state title in his first season as head coach, Teddy Bridgewater found himself the subject of criticism by some, and applause from others.

It started with a social media post he put out a few months ago simply asking for donations from the community. The veteran NFL quarterback laid out how much he was spending out of his own pocket to fund a championship level program from $14,000 for their training camp where three meals were catered in each day, to about $1,300 per week for mobile recovery services and $700 a week in Uber fees to transport players, as well as a host of other things he was paying out of his own pocket for.

That post, and specifically some of those more unconventional expenses, resulted in Bridgewater being suspended by the school.

While no details have been provided as to how long the suspension is set to last, a recent event today may provide a clue.

This morning Adam Schefter, as well as others, shared that Bridgewater was visiting with the Tampa Bay Bucs and is expected to sign with the organization.

Once finalized, it will mark his 11th season with an NFL team.

The former Louisville standout has spent time with the Vikings, Saints, Lions, Panthers, Broncos and Dolphins.

He retired from the league in 2023 to take over at Miami Northwestern - his alma mater - but returned to the NFL to play for the Lions heading into the playoffs last year after the conclusion of their state title run.

In Tampa Bay, he would join a quarterback room currently manned by Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, Michael Pratt, and Connor Bazelak.

While it's hard to see Bridgewater's suspension being anything lengthy, it is interesting that he's taking the opportunity to sign with an NFL team in the meantime.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.