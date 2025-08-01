Tributes pour in for beloved former college coach Dan Cozzetto

Once a Sun Devil, always a Sun Devil. Honoring the life and legacy of Coach Dan Cozzetto. pic.twitter.com/4Y9qrcQyqx — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) August 1, 2025





Dan Cozzetto, a college and pro coaching veteran whose career spanned three decades and who was the offensive coordinator on Arizona State's beloved 1996 Rose Bowl squad, died Thursday from a heart ailment.

Juan Roque, a former Arizona State All-America offensive linemen who developed and starred under Cozzetto, shared the news Thursday afternoon. That 11-1 '96 Sun Devils squad claimed the Pac-10 championship and corresponding Rose Bowl berth. That squad saw star quarterback Jake Plummer become a Heisman Trophy finalist who helped the team average a robust 42.6 points per game under Cozzetto's coordinator.

"For those that knew Coach Cozz, they will tell you he was a charismatic person and pleasure to be around," Roque, a Sun Devils Hall of Famer, wrote. "He had a huge, welcoming grin and a very friendly way about him that made you respect him.

"For those of us who played at ASU, we were exposed to a great teacher, an intense coach and a man who loved his players like sons."

Cozzetto was most known for his work out West, particularly in what was then the Pac-10 Conference, where he coached at both Arizona State, Oregon State and Washington. He had enduring coaching stints on the staffs of Bruce Snyder and Dennis Erickson, working with the latter in both college and in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers.

HIs former colleague at Arizona State, Robin Pflugrad, praised the late Cozzetto as a consummate colleague, coach and teacher.

"One of my beloved colleagues in coaching," Pflugrad told FootballScoop. "He was one of the best in the profession, an incredible offensive line coach. He had a great career at Washington, Idaho, ASU, Oregon State and the 49ers.

"Unbelievable coach and mentor to offensive lines. He was actually our offensive coordinator during our run with ASU. What a great, great person he was. He will be missed by so many."

The staff of FootballScoop sends our condolences and prayers to the Cozzetto family and loved ones.





One of the best to ever do it! R.I.P. Coach Dan Cozzetto! Our thoughts on prayers are with your family. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/1ogssapIb5 — Bryce Erickson (@CoachBErickson) August 1, 2025