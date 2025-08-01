Former Boilermaker offensive coordinator Jason Simmons reportedly leaves his role on Purdue staff

Jason Simmons was the subject of one of the more interesting storylines of last college football season when the Boilermakers elevated him from an analyst role to interim offensive coordinator following the late-September dismissal of Graham Harrell.

With the head coaching change in West Lafayette, new head coach Barry Odom had opted to retain Simmons as the team's director of high school relations, and with his background as highly successful high school head coach in Indiana with stops leading in-state programs at Hamilton, Noblesville, and Ben Davis before taking an assistant coaching job at Miami of Ohio under Chuck Martin for a season, the move made a lot of sense.

However, today Tom Dienhart shares that Simmons is no longer with the Boilermakers.

The report shares that Dienhart has returned to Noblesville HS, where he has accepted a Dean of Students role at the school he formerly led as head coach.

During his more than two-decades as a head coach within Indiana high school football, Simmons worked with four players that would go onto NFL careers, and while at Ben Davis he led the program to three-straight appearances in the state semifinals.

