Jeff Traylor, UTSA promote Learn to assistant G.M.

In little more than a year, Jenna Learn has continued to quickly climb the personnel ranks in Jeff Traylor's UTSA program.

Learn, in 2024 the director of recruiting strategy for UTSA, was elevated to the role of assistant general manager and director of recruiting strategy this month, FootballScoop learned.

It's another big move in a career already filled with them -- despite Learn being just 23 years old.

An early college graduate at USF, where she served as a student-worker in both 2020-21 and completed her bachelor's degree by age 20, Learn immediately became USF's football operations and recruiting coordinator -- making her one of college football's youngest full-time staffers anywhere in FBS.

Learn followed up her USF work with a year on staff at Michigan State, where again she served as director of on-campus recruiting and, under the tutelage of Mark Diethorn, the veteran personnel man with ACC and Big Ten experience, emerged as the youngest director in Power 4 football.

Now, barely 18 months following her initial arrival in San Antonio, Learn is again on the rise, poised to continue the recruiting work while also getting more involved for the Roadrunners in Name, Image and Likeness as well as roster management.

UTSA opens its 2025 season, Traylor's sixth at the helm, Aug. 30 with a massive test at Mike Elko's Texas A&M program.

Traylor's guided the Roadrunners to a winning season in each of his first five years, including a three-year stretch from 2021-23 in which the Roadrunners amassed 32 wins.