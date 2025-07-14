Teddy Bridgewater suspended after asking for donations for unconventional expenses

Less than a week ago, we wrote about Teddy Bridgewater's request for donations to cover, what we would refer to as rather unconventional expenses for his state championship program at Miami Northwestern, as the program looked to defend their state title under the first-year head coach and NFL veteran quarterback.

While coaches from coast-to-coast are no strangers to pulling out their own wallets to fund various things throughout their program, Bridgewater shared that he was covering things like Uber rides for players to the tune of $700 per week, and also paying $1,300 per week for a recovery truck to come in and service the roster the day before games.

A number of coaches reached out to express concern for the lines between what is acceptable and what could be seen as a recruiting enticement after seeing those price tags to go along with $14,000 being spent on the team's training camp where three catered meals were brought in per day.

Not long after word began to circulate of Bridgewater's request, word began to circulate that the Florida High School Athletic Association was working to gather more information on Bridgewater's plea.

Today, Bridgewater shared news that he's been suspended, and while no details have been provided just yet on the length he will have to sit out, he made it clear the decision came from Miami Northwestern and not the FHSAA.

Earlier this year The First Academy was punished by the FHSAA for providing what were deemed impermissible benefits including a free Uber ride, and the program was hit with a two-year postseason ban and fined a whopping $36,000.

Bridgewater insists they aren't being investigated, and that they have self-reported some issues.

See Bridgewater's social media statement on the suspension below, and stay tune to The Scoop for details as more becomes available.