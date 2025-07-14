Trailer: Netflix to debut new college football show titled "SEC Football: Any Given Saturday"

Maybe it's just me, but it certainly seems that over the last several decades that every new sports show that comes out is chasing the standard that had been set by HBO's Hard Knocks.

Plenty have tried, from Amazon to NBC, but no other show has captured the same All-Access feel and wide appeal as Hard Knocks, which continues to be hit nearly 25 years after the first one featuring the Baltimore Ravens aired back in 2001.

Streaming giant Netflix is the latest with an attempt to grab a piece of the pie with a show centering on SEC football called Any Given Saturday.

The new series is set to offer an exclusive look at key matchups throughout the season, and boasts to bear "witness the unparalleled pressure, commitment, and raw emotion it takes to be a Division I player in college football's leading conference."

Surely, the Big Ten - who has captured the past two national titles in a row between Michigan and Ohio State - isn't going to stand idly by and allow that to be the lead in to land viewers, right?

SEC Football: Any Given Saturday will debut on August 5th.

Witness the unparalleled pressure, commitment, and raw emotion it takes to be a D1 football player in college football's leading… pic.twitter.com/qY62OaKqvT — Netflix (@netflix) July 14, 2025