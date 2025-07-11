College head coach resignation and settlement followed profane message to anti-Trump journalist

Brett Peabody has resigned from his post as the head coach at Long Beach City College, a junior college program located in California and some new details have come to light thanks to records obtained by The Long Beach Post.

The resignation for the veteran head coach came following a private message Peabody sent to anti-Trump journalist Aaron Rupar back on the day of President Donald Trump's inauguration back in January.

Rupar has nearly a million followers on X / Twitter, and decided to make the private DM very public while pointing out he gets plenty of threatening DMs, but one coming from a head coach of college football programs was new territory for him.

After the message was shared publicly - the tweet has been up since January 20th, 2025 and has been viewed over 1.2 million times with over 4,200 retweets and 20,000 likes - Peabody was the subject of backlash and criticism.

The shot of Peabody's profane message to Rupar, and Rupar's tweet, can be seen below.









Peabody will be on paid leave through December while being paid a six-month severance of $60k, per a settlement agreement, the report goes on to share.

Marques Cooper, the program's defensive coordinator, was named acting head coach back in March and will lead the program this fall.

Peabody took over the LBCC program back in 2013, and has led the team to four conference titles since taking over. He previously served as the head coach at LA Harbor College (JC - CA) and South HS (Torrance, CA).