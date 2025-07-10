LSU continues to reshape personnel staff

LSU's dramatic reshaping of its personnel department for coach Brian Kelly added another major piece Thursday.

Sources with direct knowledge confirmed to FootballScoop that the Tigers are bringing back Jeff Martin.

He will serve as executive director of personnel in his return to LSU, where he will report to senior athletics director/general manager Austin Thomas and also work closely with new hire Kelvin Bolden in Kelly's fourth-year program. Multiple outlets on the LSU beat also reported the addition of Martin.

It's the second of what's expected to be three major hires this week for LSU, which has been reshaping and reorganizing its off-the-field football operations across the past few months.

Still, LSU has proved formidable on the recruiting trail; the Tigers on Thursday got a pledge from consensus five-star defensive lineman Lamar Brown.

In addition to working with Nick Saban, Les Miles and Ed Orgeron across his career, Martin has worked at USC in addition to his various roles at LSU.

The Tigers open their 2025 season Aug. 30 at Clemson, a battle of two teams expected to challenge for berths in the 12-team College Football Playoff.