Hal Mumme is back in college football calling an offense

Legendary Air Raid creator Hal Mumme is back in college football.

After spending the 2020 season with the Dallas Renegedes and the 2021 season with The Spring League Lineman, the 73-year old coaching veteran is making a return to the Division III level.

Mumme, who created what has become known as the Air Raid offense alongside the late Mike Leach in the late 80s and early 90s while together at Iowa Wesleyan, has been announced as the new offensive coordinator at Centenary, a Division III program in Louisiana.

"We're thrilled to welcome one of the most iconic offensive minds in college football history to Kings Highway," head coach Byron Dawson shared of the new addition.

"With over 40 years of coaching experience, there's simply no substitute for the wisdom and leadership he brings. He'll be a game-changer as he guides our young Gents with the Air Raid offense. Now We Go!"

Mumme's last college stop was at Jackson State (FCS - MS) as the program's offensive coordinator for a season in 2018, but Mumme does bring experience from the Division III level to his latest stop.

He spent 2009-12 as the head coach at McMurry (D-III - TX), where he went 27-16 overall and then spent a season as the offensive coordinator at SMU in 2013 before taking the head coaching opportunity at Belhaven (D-III - MS) where he put together four straight 2-win seasons to go 8-33 overall with the Blazers.

Centenary is coming off a 4-6 season a year ago during a season where they struggled offensively. In each of their six losses, the offense failed to score more than 23 points, and they won each of their games they eclipsed the 24-point mark.

Mumme, who will work with the team's quarterbacks as well, has led programs at Iowa Wesleyan, Valdosta State, Kentucky, Southeastern Louisiana, New Mexico State as well as McMurry and Belhaven during his trailblazing coaching career, and his offensive staples of Mesh, Y-Cross, Corner, Stick, and Four Verticals have taken over passing games from youth to high school and college and have cemented themselves as staples in the NFL while inspiring hundreds of variations.