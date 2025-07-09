Brett Yormark, Big 12 commissioner, keeps pushing boundaries to help grow the conference's brand.
The latest?
The conference announced Wednesday an exclusive partnership with WWE, the globally renowned professional wrestling organization, for a quartet of upcoming WWE Friday Night SmackDown events.
With Iowa State and Kansas State kicking off the FBS college season Aug. 23 from Dublin, Ireland, the first SmackDown to serve as prelude to the football weekend will be at 3Arena in downtown Dublin the night before the game.
Additionally, WWE Friday Night SmackDown events will precede the Iowa State at Cincinnati game (Oct. 3 wrestling, Oct. 4 game), the Houston at Arizona State game (Oct. 24 wrestling, Oct. 25 game) and Cincinnati at Utah (Oct. 31 wrestling, Nov. 1 game).