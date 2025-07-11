Breaking: LSU nabs key personnel ace from national champion Ohio State

Once and for all, LSU isn't playing around.

The dramatic overhaul of the Tigers' personnel staff under coach Brian Kelly and senior athletics director/general manager Austin Thomas just got a major boost.

Sources tell FootballScoop that LSU has snagged Sam Petitto from Ryan Day's Ohio State program, where Petitto had served as the Buckeyes' assistant A.D. for player personnel.

At LSU, Petitto will serve as Director of Scouting and Recruiting Strategy, sources familiar with the move told FootballScoop.

Just this week, Kelly and Thomas have spearheaded hires that have taken top personnel staff members from Ole Miss, USC and now Ohio State, which defeated Notre Dame in Atlanta in January to win the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.

The Tigers also this week secured the commitment of the No. 1 player in the ESPN 300 rankings, Lamar Brown, the program's first commitment of such a prospect since Leonard Fournette more than a decade ago.

LSU has the No. 7 composite class in the nation per the 247Sports Composite, the industry standard.