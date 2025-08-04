Jason Eck spoofs The Office in hilarious New Mexico promo

College football programs love to channel popular culture in an effort to attempt to connect with their fan base, or sell season tickets.

If we're being honest, a lot of those promos miss the mark.

This one from New Mexico is not one of those.

Having some fun, and clearly inspired by The Office and Michael Scott, Eck and Lobo athletic director Fernando Lovo open the clip up with a miscommunication sparked by spotty cell phone service.

What Lovo shared with Eck was a new fan-friendly initiative allowing fans under 12 to get in free, but what Eck heard was that Lovo was willing to give a class free admission to New Mexico.

That leads to a pretty funny next few scenes, including a press release with the title "Local football coach pledges college tuition to local kids."

But then Eck has to go in and deliver the news to a class of young kids that there was a miscommunication.

Check out the clip to see how it ends.