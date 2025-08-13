High school coach provides early frontrunner for quote of the year with comparison involving NIL and his daughters

Every year there's a press conference moment, or post game interview where a fired up coach blesses us with a sound byte worthy of quote of the year honors.

Typically it happens at the college level, but with high school football seasons kicking off around the country the past few weeks, Capital HS (WV) head coach Jon Carpenter had a gem roll off his tongue this week.

On August 11th, West Virginia joined a growing number of states who have announced high school athletes can now get paid for Name, Image and Likeness deals. The Mountaineer state is also allowing middle school athletes the same ability as well.

Asked his thoughts on the topic, with the top 2027 running back in the state in David Robinson practicing for his program in the background, Carpenter shared he really doesn't "pay attention to all that stuff."

Carpenter contends that NIL has already been a part of West Virginia high school football for years, just take a look at the schools that get 20 transfers each year. He went on to praise the loyalty that Robinson and his family have showed in making the intentional choice to play for the community they take so much pride in before pausing for a second and adding this zinger.

"I tell [the players], I've got daughters. Are you going to let your daughters go out with someone who has been to four or five high schools? And have bailed every time for more money or whatever?"

"Nope. I wouldn't let those guys show up to see my daughter."

"I think that's why I like David Robinson so much. If your goal is to get a scholarship, that's why David Robinson has got them, because he's turned down money and all that to give back to his community, and he's got pride in himself."

"With someone like that, NIL money can't buy you pride or your guts, so I'll roll with people like that."

Carpenter, who led Capital to the state title in 2014 and brought home state coach of the year honors in 2017, stepped away a few seasons ago after a very public battle with the school board was sparked by what he called inequities between Capital and other Kanawha County football programs. Capital, who shares its field with University of Charleston, had over 50 practices cut short or moved over a three year span, was left out of levy money given to every other county team for a new turf playing surface, further igniting issues between Carpenter and the school.

After leading the program to an impressive 91-35 record in 11 seasons from 2010-2020, Carpenter returned to Capital as head coach after a three year absence in December of 2023.

Hear more of his thoughts on West Virginia NIL in the clip.