UCLA is working on an extension for head coach Bob Chesney, noted college football insider Bill Simmons reported on his eponymous podcast on Sunday.

"UCLA is going to extend Bob Chesney. That's in the works," Simmons said. "The Bob Chesney extension will happen. All the UCLA fans are starting to panic because nobody went to the last game (against Nevada), the Rose Bowl's not packed enough, some big university's going to scoop him. He's not leaving."

Of course, anyone who knows Simmons's work knows the above identification is dripping in sarcasm.

The most influential sports media member of the 21st century has famously had very little time for America's second favorite sport. In addition to being an NBA expert, Simmons was also a professional Boston Red Sox fan (when they were good) whose football brain space is devoted to the New England Patriots and the NFL.

In addition to all that, Simmons has said over the years that his Northeast upbringing and attending Holy Cross as an undergraduate meant that college football never caught on with him.

Until Bob Chesney got the Holy Cross job, that is.

Now that Chesney and The Sports Guy have both made the Worcester, Mass., to Los Angeles move, the two have become fast friends. Earlier this year, Chesney became the first college coach since Iowa State's Paul Rhoads to make an appearance on Simmons's top-ranked podcast. (That's a joke, for the record.)

Just last week, Chesney talked like a guy who was in no hurry to leave sunny SoCal.

"I've said it before, this is the greatest place in the world to play football. I think it's the greatest place in the world to coach football. I'm extremely blessed to be here. My family loves it here, I love it here," he said. "The vision that I have for this place as an outsider looking in is all being met with that same energy -- a plan of moving forward, an idea of chasing greatness, not being afraid to consider this big time college football."

Now, the Sports Guy himself indicates that UCLA and Chesney are ready to further invest in their relationship.

"UCLA is gonna extend Bob Chesney, that's in the works."



"You think so?"



"I know so...the Bob Chesney extension will happen."



UCLA's newest and biggest fan, Bill Simmons, with a little insight... pic.twitter.com/zQqn8VuvYR — Jack Savage (@JackJohnSavage) November 2, 2026

Simmons had no prior to connection to LA when he arrived a quarter century ago and has never left. If Chesney stays half as long, they'll have made one of the best hires of the decade.