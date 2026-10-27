Bob Chesney: UCLA is the greatest place in the world to coach football

Bob Chesney's instant and smashing success at UCLA has, of course, led to speculation he won't last long at UCLA. A program that seemed deader than Dear Aunt Frida just one season ago is now 7-0 and ranked No. 7 in the country. This is on the heels of a Sun Belt championship and a College Football Playoff appearance at James Madison, five Patriot League titles in six seasons at Holy Cross, two Northeast-10 championships at Assumption, and a 23-9 record at Salve Regina. Chesney is 49 years old with 139 career wins and a .737 career winning percentage. Of course people are going to want a part of that.

Then again, Chesney is coaching an undefeated football team in Los Angeles, California. At 4-3, he'd still be a successful college football coach for a grateful fan base living in Los Angeles, California. But he's 7-0. (And, while not directly part of the equation, it definitely doesn't hurt the mood in Westwood that USC is in the midst of an existential meltdown of a season.)

Chesney had no prior connection to UCLA, Los Angeles or the West Coast in general prior to taking the Bruins job which, viewed through a certain light, could be argued makes it easy for an as-yet-unidentified suitor to pry him out of there. Viewed through another light, though: Much like his buddy Bill Simmons, Chesney spent 48 winters on the East Coast. He's done one in California. What makes anyone think he's in a hurry to leave?

"I've said it before, this is the greatest place in the world to play football. I think it's the greatest place in the world to coach football. I'm extremely blessed to be here. My family loves it here, I love it here," Chesney said Tuesday. "The vision that I have for this place as an outsider looking in is all being met with that same energy -- a plan of moving forward, an idea of chasing greatness, not being afraid to consider this big time college football."

NEW: UCLA head coach Bob Chesney on the idea of getting “poached” in the coaching carousel:



“I’ve said it before, this is the greatest place in the world to play football and it’s the greatest place in the world to coach football.”



(via @BruinReport) https://t.co/zRGuZ4mFUQ pic.twitter.com/W1zqgk5b2w — On3 (@On3) October 27, 2026

That's a pretty general response to an admittedly general question. Only Maryland, NC State and Baylor are open at the moment. No one's made a serious run at Chesney yet. But when someone inevitably does, ask yourself this: Would you trade in life in Los Angeles for the life of the football coach in (insert pressure-cooker college town) here. What if you were one of Chesney's kids?

No one's trying to paint UCLA as a perfect college football program. Of course not. UCLA certainly has its problems, and in time Chesney may tire of striving for a national title at a place that doesn't traditionally compete for national titles.