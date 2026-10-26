Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson, "I'm all chips on the table here"

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson addressed outside job speculation Monday and left little room for interpretation.

“I don’t even let myself go there,” Danielson said when asked about Power Four openings during his weekly media availability. “I absolutely feel like God has called me here. That’s not mythological. These players, this community, what God’s doing here, I’m all chips on the table here.

“I had someone call me yesterday that I was talking to and they were like ‘Any interest?’ And I’m like ‘Zero interest.’ And that’s not coach speak … zero interest about anything outside of coaching this team now and in the future.”

The comments come as the coaching changes have already begun. Baylor fired Dave Aranda on Sunday. Danielson, a very good football coach who happens to be willing to speak publicly about his faith and belief in Jesus Christ seems like a logical candidate at a Christian university such as Baylor.

Danielson, whose Broncos are ranked No. 20 and sit at 6-1 (3-0 Pac-12) entering Saturday’s home game against Texas State, has been one of the most successful Group of Six coaches over the past three seasons. He is 30-9 overall with three Mountain West titles and led Boise State to the College Football Playoff in 2024. The Broncos are currently the favorite to claim the Group of Six’s automatic bid this year.

He made clear that his agent already knows where he stands.

“There have been times in the past that [my agent] has told me ‘This school wants you and you should look into it.’ And my answer is ‘That’s not where I want to go, I feel called here.’ So we’ve been through it enough that he knows my heart. And if there’s ever a situation in the future that is intriguing to me, I’ll talk to him. Other than that, I don’t talk to him.

“That’s just me. I go to work, I go home. People are like ‘What hobbies you got?’ I don’t have any. I’ve got three little kids, I’ve got a sweet wife, and I’ve got 113 young men that I know need all of me, and that’s just who I am. I can’t let my mind go anywhere else than 10 toes down where I am.”

Danielson signed a contract extension in April that runs through the 2030 season (with a $3.5 million buyout if he leaves before Feb. 28, 2027). At the time, he said the deal was meant to show players, staff, recruits, and the community that his commitment is real. He has repeatedly framed his desire to stay in Boise as a matter of calling rather than leverage or market value.

He added Monday that the current roster is his favorite group he has coached at Boise State.

“Not just because of the wins and the success. Seeing who they are and seeing what God is doing now and in the future and where I really believe we can build to, I am so committed to this team and what it is.”

In a profession where coaches routinely say the right things before taking the next job, Danielson continues to draw a hard line. Following the season, we'll see if he'll consider opportunities.

Boise State's Spencer Danielson on outside job speculation: "Zero interest." "I absolutely feel like God has called me here. ... These players, this community, what God is doing here, I'm all chips on the table here." Very open transparency from Spencer on his future: https://t.co/FtwtwX0RNn — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) October 26, 2026



