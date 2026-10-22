Colorado State DC Kenny McClendon defends viral decision to sleep at facility last two weeks, says whole family is in on it

Earlier this week, we shared the story of Colorado State turning linebackers coach Jordan Frost-Dixon's office into a bedroom so new defensive coordinator Kenny McClendon could sleep in the building. McClendon addressed it himself on Wednesday, and he isn't sleeping there alone.

"It's a family affair now," McClendon told reporters. "I'm lucky. My wife is sitting there right there, drawing, helping me draw every single card. My daughters are sitting there, they're sleeping in here, they're doing whatever."

His wife isn't just keeping him company in the traditional sense. Mickey Grace serves as Colorado State's director of player development, pass rush specialist and assistant defensive line coach. In 2022 at UConn, she became the first woman to hold an on-field coaching role at the FBS level.

Jim Mora painted the picture of evenings at the facility for Kenny and the rest of the family. After the family ate dinner together in the facility and watched Mulan, Grace called out formations for McClendon while their daughters, Aria and McKenna, slept on a couch.

"That's the piece that I appreciate more than anything is that I'm not in this by myself, whether that's professionally or personally," McClendon said.

He credited Mora and the rest of the defensive staff, then added that he has "an unbelievable, even a better support system at home with my family. They're doing a great job supporting me in this role, for sure."

McClendon has been on the job for less than three weeks. Mora pulled defensive coordinator Tyson Summers off the call sheet in the first half of the Rams' 56-26 loss to Oregon State on October 3, and Summers did not return to the sideline. Summers was in his second season, retained from Jay Norvell's staff. McClendon, who had been the assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator, took over the defense for the rest of the season.

His first full game was rough. Texas State ran for a school-record 503 yards and finished with 716 total yards in a 66-27 win on October 15. Colorado State is 2-4, 0-2 in Pac-12 play, and ranks last in the league in scoring defense (43.2 points per game) and total defense (530.3 yards per game), according to USA TODAY Sports.

McClendon and Grace both followed Mora from UConn. McClendon spent four seasons (2022-25) as the Huskies' assistant head coach and defensive line coach. Before that, he coached the defensive line at Youngstown State (2020-21) and Valdosta State (2018-19), coordinated special teams at Carthage College, and was a graduate assistant at Iowa State and Central Michigan. He played defensive line at Central Michigan from 2009-13.

Grace coached the defensive line at Dartmouth (2021-22) during an Ivy League title season before moving to UConn, where she worked as an offensive analyst in 2022 and then as director of player development and pass rush specialist from 2023-25. The Huskies went from 12 sacks in 2021 to 37 in 2025. She also completed Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowships with the Dolphins, Falcons and Commanders, and was named a FootballScoop Rising Star a few years back.

Every coaching family knows game week means dinner in the office at some point. Most of them don't have a spouse on the same defensive staff who can help draw up the scout cards after the movie ends.

The office couch has been a coaching staple forever. It's a lot easier to defend when the whole family is in the room with you.

McClendon and the Rams host San Diego State on Saturday, October 24, at Canvas Stadium (6:30 pm EST).

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

CSU defensive coordinator Kenny McClendon on Jim Mora's viral comments about the new Rams DC practically living in the facility.



"I'm lucky. Like my wife is sitting right there & helping me draw up every single call... I've got a great support system."



📹@CSURams pic.twitter.com/jwkZaC6M1X — DNVR Rams (@DNVR_Rams) October 21, 2026