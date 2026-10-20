Jim Mora and Colorado State turned an assistant's office into a bedroom for new Rams defensive coordinator

Every coach has slept on an office couch at some point during their career, but most of us try not to make a habit out of it.

At Colorado State, Jim Mora built its defensive coordinator a bedroom...well, kind of.

Rams head coach Jim Mora said this week that Kenny McClendon, promoted to defensive coordinator earlier this month, hasn't been home in two weeks. The staff converted linebackers coach Jordan Frost-Dixon's office into a bedroom so McClendon could sleep in the building.

"Kenny hasn't been home in 2 weeks. We took Jordan's office and turned it into a bedroom for Kenny, so he just sleeps there," Mora said in his weekly presser.

Two weeks is the exact length of McClendon's run as the play-caller. As we shared earlier this month, Mora relieved defensive coordinator Tyson Summers of his play-calling duties in the first quarter of the Rams' 56-26 loss to Oregon State on October 3. Summers left the field and was no longer with the program by the time Mora met with reporters after the game.

McClendon, who had been the co-defensive coordinator and assistant head coach, took the call sheet and was named the coordinator going forward.

His first full game didn't go much better. Texas State ran for a school-record 503 yards and piled up 716 total yards in a 66-27 win over Colorado State on October 15 in San Marcos. Torrance Burgess Jr. ran for 224 yards and four touchdowns, and quarterback Brad Jackson added 181 rushing yards and three more scores.

The Rams are 2-4 and currently rank last nationally in total defense at 548 yards allowed per game and also rank nationally in points per game allowed (44.2 ppg). Mora has shared publicly that fixing the defense has taken "a lot longer than you hope."

Mora, who calls himself a defensive-minded coach, has stayed out of the play-calling. He described his role as a sounding board and said McClendon will keep the call sheet.

"I think it's really, really important that the players hear a singular voice when it comes to the defense," Mora said.

McClendon followed Mora to Fort Collins after four seasons (2022-25) on his staff at UConn as assistant head coach and defensive line coach. Before that, he coached the defensive line at Youngstown State (2020-21) and Valdosta State (2018-19), coordinated special teams at Carthage College, and was a graduate assistant at Iowa State and Central Michigan. He played on the defensive line at Central Michigan from 2009-13.

Frost-Dixon, the coach who gave up his office, joined Mora's staff in February after four seasons as linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at Bryant (FCS - RI). He also coached linebackers and special teams at Arkansas-Monticello (2019-21) and started at Middle Tennessee State.

Anyone who has taken over a defense in the middle of a season knows the firehose McClendon is drinking from. You're rebuilding the call sheet, reworking the install, and trying to get a group to trust a new voice, all on a game week clock. Throw in a short week after the Oregon State game and a Thursday night trip to Texas, and the bedroom office starts to make some sense.

I'd still like to know what Frost-Dixon is using for an office.

McClendon and the Rams host San Diego State on Saturday, October 24, at Canvas Stadium.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

WILD: CSU’s new DC Kenny McClendon has been LIVING at Canvas Stadium for the past 2 weeks HC Jim Mora: “Kenny hasn’t been home in 2 weeks… we took Jordan’s (LB coach) office and turned it into a bedroom for Kenny, so he just sleeps there.” https://t.co/AjQ13YD6dK — Barstool Colorado State (@BarstoolCSU) October 20, 2026

Jim Mora says that defensive coordinator Kenny McClendon is basically living at the football facility right now. He talks about the McClendon family watching movies together & Kenny’s wife Mickey quizzing him late-night. https://t.co/2SuJdPPVxN — DNVR Rams (@DNVR_Rams) October 20, 2026