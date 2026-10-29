A high school coach handed in his resignation at halftime of a 42-14 loss

Every coach has felt a game slip away by halftime. Very few walk into the locker room and decide to end their tenure before the second half kicks off.

Stamford (CT) head coach Donny Panapada told his players and athletic director Chris Passamano at halftime of what became a 42-14 loss at Fairfield Warde on Friday, October 23 that he was stepping down, according to CT Insider.

Panapada did not coach the second half, though reports share (oddly enough) that he stayed at Fairfield Warde for the rest of the game despite the resignation.

Per the report, Panapada later met with school officials and players to go over what happened. Following that meeting, it was determined he could not rescind the resignation.

Panapada was hired at Stamford in March 2022, replacing Jamar Greene, who stepped away after nine seasons to become the school's dean of students. Before that, Panapada spent six seasons as the head coach at Trinity Catholic, his alma mater, where he was named FCIAC Coach of the Year and won three Stamford city championships. Twenty-three of his Trinity Catholic players went on to play college football.

He also coached as an assistant at Trinity Catholic under Pete Stokes and at Greenwich under Hall of Famer Rich Albonizio, his own high school coach. As a player, Panapada was a three-year starter on both lines at Trinity Catholic from 1989-92 and a two-time All-FCIAC first team selection.

His start at Stamford went about as well as anyone could have hoped. The Black Knights went 7-4 in 2023 and reached the CIAC Class LL playoffs for the first time since 1995.

Then the bottom fell out. Injuries derailed the 2024 season, and Stamford won two games combined across 2024 and 2025. Last fall's 1-9 team got its only win on Thanksgiving Day, 17-14 over Westhill.

This season started more promising. Stamford sits at 3-3 after the loss to Warde, and Panapada ends his run with a 16-31 record over five seasons.

We don't know what was said in that locker room, and I'm not going to try to guess. But anyone who has coached long enough knows how two years thin on wins can pile up on a staff, and how it can surface at the worst possible moment. A halftime announcement is an unheard of way for a group of teenagers to learn their coach has thrown in the towel, and the school deciding there was no walking it back tells you the conversations afterward didn't go well either.

The kids still have four games left. Stamford hosts St. Joseph on Saturday, October 31, travels to Brien McMahon on November 6, hosts Darien on November 13 and closes at Westhill on Thanksgiving Day, November 26.