Oklahoma State reveals all-orange Halloween uniforms, skeleton cleats while Iowa State will be in all black for Halloween matchup

Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, and Oklahoma State's creative staff definitely had it circled.

The Cowboys revealed an all-orange uniform on Wednesday for Saturday night's trip to Iowa State, and the reveal went all in on the holiday. Hay bales, fake cobwebs, a "Happy Halloween" banner strung across a brick wall, a pile of candy and the full uniform staged in the middle of it.

The combo pairs the orange home jerseys, with white lettering outlined in black, with orange pants carrying a white OSU logo on the right thigh. The helmet is the orange lid with the OSU logo the Cowboys wore against Houston earlier this month.

The cleats are the real star of the show though. Black Nikes with white skeleton bones painted down the sides and across the toes, finished with an orange swoosh.





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THE uniform matchup of the weekend 🟠🟠🟠 https://t.co/7sQDiu7SDf — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 28, 2026

Iowa State was first to the party though, as they set the table a day earlier, announcing an all-black look with the "Cynado" logo on the helmet and a simple caption:

halloween threads ⚫️⚫️⚫️ https://t.co/IBczxDcOoG — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) October 27, 2026

Oklahoma State answered on X by calling it "THE uniform matchup of the weekend," and there's no question they're spot on.

Orange unis facing off against black, on Halloween, under the lights. Kickoff is set for 6pm on FS1.

The look is rarer than it sounds. Pistols Firing, which covers the Cowboys, reports OSU is 3-1 in all-orange games since 2011. The last one was a 49-17 loss to Cincinnati last season, and the one before that was a 2022 win over Texas. The site also couldn't find a road game since 2011 in which Oklahoma State wore anything other than white jerseys.

Under NCAA rules, the visiting team wears white unless the home team agrees otherwise, so Iowa State had to sign off on a dark-on-dark matchup for this to happen, and we've been vocal advocates of more home vs home threads like this one for a while now.

Credit to both programs for making it work.

The football should be pretty good, too. #24 Oklahoma State is 5-2 and 3-1 in Big 12 play in Eric Morris' first season in Stillwater. Morris was hired in November 2025 to replace Mike Gundy after three seasons as the head coach at North Texas, where he led the Mean Green to the American Conference championship game last season. He was previously the head coach at Incarnate Word from 2018 to 2021 and the offensive coordinator at Washington State in 2022 and Texas Tech before that.

The Cowboys are coming off a 57-24 win over Colorado in which they trailed 24-23 at halftime and won the second half 34-0. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker threw for 386 yards and four touchdowns, his sixth straight 300-yard game.

Iowa State is 3-4 and 1-3 in the Big 12 in year one under Jimmy Rogers, who came over from Washington State to replace Matt Campbell. The Cyclones have dropped two straight, including a tough 39-3 loss at Arizona last Saturday.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.