Billy Napier reflects on what went wrong at Florida, what will go right at James Madison

A life cycle through many coaching tenures goes something like this:

AD: Hey Coach, you're not performing at our expectations.

Coach: To perform at those expectations, the investment needs to match. Give me X, Y and Z and I'll get us there.

AD: Noted.

~~~ Some time passes ~~~

AD: We're proud to announce our new head coach, and to invest in his success, we're proud to announce we are now supplying X, Y and Z.

Coach, presumably at a lake house somewhere: Huh. Really? Now?

That particular chain of events has played out so often, it would be futile to even list examples. What we don't often see is what happened with Billy Napier's tenure at Florida.

From nearly the very beginning, many near the program at Florida and those on the outside wandered aloud/outwardly begged for Napier to hand over play-calling duties. We wrote about it in 2023, 2024, and 2025. Napier promoted Russ Callaway to offensive coordinator ahead of the 2025 season, but kept grasp on the play-call sheet. And why wouldn't he? Florida won its final four games of 2024 and returned one of the most promising quarterbacks in the game in rising sophomore DJ Lagway.

"I would say that we have conviction about what we do, how we do it. I think it helped us finish well, helped us go toe-to-toe with some of these playoff teams where we were in position to win, so, yeah, I mean, I think we'll go through a process to kind of get better at everything." Napier said at the time "We're always trying to reorganize and evaluate the analytics and kind of see the areas where we struggle a little bit where we need to improve. But in general, conceptually, I think all that stuff proved to be, worked out."

Fast forward eight months later: stuff did not work out. Lagway missed nearly the entire offseason, and Napier was let go after a 3-4 start to the 2025 season. In three and a half seasons, Napier went 22-23 overall and 12-16 in SEC play at Florida, after going 40-12 (27-5) at Louisiana.

Napier accepted the James Madison job in December, and announced at that time he would not call plays at JMU.

Speaking to On3 on Tuesday, Napier now admits, “I think that I probably was a little stubborn.”

Napier's success at Louisiana came pre-NIL. His Florida tenure, beginning in 2022, was post-NIL. Looking back now, he sees that managing NIL, the offense, and everything else required of the head football coach at the University of Florida was too much. But while he was in the foxhole, Napier says, he felt like he needed to lean on what got him to Florida in the first-place: play-calling.

“I think that that took away from the level of detail that I had provided in a lot of those areas in the past,” Napier said. “And then once my back was against the wall, I wasn’t confident or comfortable enough to hand that over to somebody else.”

Had Napier come to that realization in 2022, he might still be at Florida. But, what's done is done. In the inverse of the example at the top of this article, much of the NIL infrastructure Napier built will likely help Jon Sumrall succeed at Florida. “I do think that we, just in general, built an organization from top to bottom that was impressive,” Napier said. “And I think that the fact that they retained the majority of those people within that organization, I think, speaks to that."

Napier is at peace with that. Hard-earned lessons have set Napier's successor up for success at Florida, and himself up for success at James Madison, where Napier will take on a more CEO approach while offensive coordinator Cam Aiken calls plays.