NCAA rules Brendan Sorsby ineligible, Texas Tech appealing

In a letter to the Texas Tech community on Tuesday, university president Lawrence Shovanec announced that the NCAA has ruled Red Raiders quarterback Brendan Sorsby ineligible and that the university will appeal.

The Cincinnati transfer, by way of Indiana, sought in-patient treatment for a gambling addiction after revealing a long-ranging battle with the illness, which included him placing bets on everything from overseas basketball to Indiana football, while he was a member of the Hoosiers. Sorsby completed a 35-day program in Arizona and returned to Lubbock last week. "I am deeply sorry for everyone I've disappointed and am committed to the hard and necessary work ahead," he said in a statement posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday.

In his letter to the Texas Tech community, Shovanec outlined the truly commendable steps TTU is taking to support Sorsby, who arrived on campus in January and may or may not play a down for the Red Raiders:

As Brendan returns to campus and navigates his recovery, the following structure will be in place: ongoing outpatient clinical care; participation in group and individual therapy; mentor resources; treatment for his related anxiety disorder; active monitoring of his technological devices; installation of software to block betting sites from his devices; the appointment of a custodian to oversee his personal finances; and periodic compliance checks. This is not a symbolic commitment. Each element reflects our conviction, and Brendan's, that nothing matters more right now than his continued recovery. It is our duty to provide that support and that is support we are uniquely well-positioned to provide.

In outlining the appeal, Shovanec says the NCAA would be hypocritical to disregard Sorsby's well-being by refusing to allow him to play. "As a generation of college athletes face the legalization and rapid proliferation of sports betting in our country, gambling addiction is rising to the point of epidemic among college aged men in particular. The NCAA's stated mission includes "fostering [student-athletes'] lifelong well-being", and they have claimed their goal is to promote a "culture of care" for student athletes' mental health. Gambling addiction is a clinically recognized behavioral disorder, as defined in the DSM-5," he wrote.

Of course, there's a large difference between gambling in general and gambling on one's own team. The NCAA attempted to de-criminalize the former before a public outcry forced the schools to overturn the rule allowing its athletes to bet on professional sports. The latter is spelled out in the NCAA rulebook as a permanent loss of eligibility. Promoting the well-being of one student-athlete is one thing, but jeopardizing the integrity of the entire operation is another.