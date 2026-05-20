Lane Kiffin Adds Ed Orgeron to Football Staff in Major Coup for LSU Tigers

In a move that has LSU fans buzzing with excitement, head coach Lane Kiffin has officially added legendary former Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron to his football staff. Orgeron will serve as special assistant to recruiting and defense, according to the official announcement from LSU Athletics on May 20, 2026.

“I’m excited to bring Coach Orgeron back to LSU,” Kiffin said in the release. “He brings us tremendous value with his ability to recruit elite players nationally, but especially the impact he can have for us recruiting the great state of Louisiana. Coach O understands my expectations and commitment to being a championship program. I look forward to seeing him with recruits and his intensity working with our defensive players.”

This reunion marks a full-circle moment for two coaches with deep, intertwined histories. Orgeron, affectionately known as “Coach O,” led LSU to a perfect 15-0 season and the 2019 national championship. His fiery personality, recruiting prowess, and cultural fit made him a fan favorite in Baton Rouge during his tenure from 2016 to 2021. Now, he returns not as head coach, but as a high-energy lieutenant ready to bolster Kiffin’s program.

The pairing makes perfect sense on multiple levels. Kiffin and Orgeron have collaborated before, including stints together at USC and Tennessee. Their professional respect is mutual—Orgeron has publicly praised Kiffin as “the right guy” for LSU, and the two have maintained a strong friendship. Orgeron’s return comes after Kiffin’s high-profile move from Ole Miss to LSU, where he’s tasked with restoring the Tigers to SEC and national contender status.

Orgeron’s addition is a massive win for LSU on the recruiting trail. Widely regarded as one of the best recruiters in college football history, “Coach O” has an unmatched ability to connect with prospects and their families, particularly in Louisiana. His presence should help the Tigers dominate in-state battles and compete nationally for top talent in the NIL and transfer portal era.

On the field, Orgeron will lend his defensive expertise and trademark intensity. Known for developing dominant defensive lines, his hands-on approach with players will complement Kiffin’s offensive-minded leadership. This balance could be key as LSU aims to build a complete, championship-caliber roster.

Fans have long speculated about Orgeron’s potential return following Kiffin’s hiring. Earlier reports indicated Orgeron was open to joining the staff, and his recent comments backing Kiffin on various topics (including Ole Miss recruiting challenges) only fueled the anticipation. His homecoming feels inevitable and perfectly timed.

Kiffin’s staff, already loaded with talent from his Ole Miss tenure and beyond, just got significantly stronger. Orgeron’s hire signals LSU’s commitment to blending proven experience with fresh energy. With spring practices wrapped and fall camp on the horizon, the Tigers enter the 2026 season with renewed momentum.

Expect Orgeron to be a visible force on the sidelines, in recruiting living rooms, and in player development meetings. His larger-than-life personality will energize Tiger Stadium and the broader LSU community. For a program with sky-high expectations under Kiffin, this move adds both substance and star power.